Forest advocates press EU leader to rethink views on biomass and energy

“Please get the science right,” forest advocates implored last week in an open letter sent to the most influential European Commission leader on climate, as the European Union reevaluates its renewable energy policies this month. That letter comes at a crucial moment which will determine whether the continent hits its ambitious voluntary carbon-reduction target under the Paris Agreement, and also whether it does so without relying on an existing EU carbon reporting loophole that allows the burning of forest biomass to make electricity, with the resulting greenhouse gas releases counted as generating “zero emissions.” The June 7 letter posted by the global Forest Defenders Alliance, is part of an intensifying campaign putting pressure on Frans Timmermans, European Commission executive vice president. Timmermans role is manyfold: he is the EU’s point person on its European Green Deal, the lead on its Biodiversity Strategy, on setting the EU’s 55% carbon-emission reduction target by 2030, and in this case, reviewing the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) as it pertains to burning and subsidizing woody biomass for energy and heat. Stacked trees at Enviva’s Sampson County, North Carolina forest biomass facility. Most wood pellets made in the U.S. are shipped to Europe. Biomass is environmentally destructive at both ends of the supply chain: razing forests where pellets are sourced, and producing major carbon emissions where burned to make electricity. Image courtesy of the Dogwood Alliance. To date, activists are concerned over Timmermans’ hedging regarding RED II forest biomass burning to make electricity. In mid-May,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

