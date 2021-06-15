Illegal logging in Philippines’ Palawan stokes fears of a mining resurgence

Pala’wan indigenous community leader Simpio Mata trudges through the natural forest of Mount Domadoway, in the southern part of the Philippines’ Palawan province, at least twice a month. He does this primarily to check on the presence of towering trees the Pala’wan consider sacred homes for tau’t kekeywan (forest spirits). Recently, the 42-year-old Mata says he has been aghast to see felled trees. According to Mata, local people are alarmed not just by the illegal logging, but also by what they fear the activity might signal: a resurgence of plans to mine the area, which the Pala’wan have been fighting against for decades. The forest degradation is particularly apparent in Abukayan village in the town of Sofronio Espanola. This is where the limestone quarrying firm Pyramid Hill Mining and Industrial Corporation wants to operate after obtaining a mineral production sharing agreement with the government in 2001 despite fierce community resistance. The 25-year agreement covers a 5,149-hectare (12,723-acre) contract area rich in limestone and shale, but extraction plans were suspended after a mining ban was imposed in 2012. The government’s Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) confirmed to Mongabay that illegal tree cutting has occurred within Pyramid Hill’s contract area, saying it was first reported by its field office as early as November 2020. “The forestland clearing … is not government approved or Pyramid’s Initiative,” said MGB regional director Glenn Marcelo Noble. He added that the bureau has already formally reminded the mining firm of its responsibility to police its concession area.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

