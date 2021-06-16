Podcast: It’s an ‘incredibly exciting’ time for the field of bioacoustics

Today we take a look at the growing world of bioacoustic research and listen to a number of recordings of wildlife, from owls, lemurs, and elephants to seals, right whales, and humpbacks. Listen here: We have two new animal calls to play today, taken from bioacoustic research focused on spotted owls in California and bearded seals in the Arctic. All of the other wildlife sounds we’ll hear were featured on previous episodes of the Mongabay Newscast. Many of the bioacoustics researchers who have appeared on this podcast in the past were supported by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Center for Conservation Bioacoustics at Cornell University in upstate New York. Our guest today is Laurel Symes, assistant director of the Center for Conservation Bioacoustics — but make that the K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics. Thanks to a $24 million endowment gifted to the Center by K. Lisa Yang, a philanthropist and member of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s advisory board, the Center for Conservation Bioacoustics is getting a new name and will be able to expand its support for conservation bioacoustic research and technology around the world. Laurel Symes tells us about the impact this new $24 million gift will have on the Center’s work and discusses a couple recent examples of how bioacoustics are informing scientific research and conservation strategies. “This is an incredibly exciting time to be part of the field of bioacoustics,” Symes says. “There’s a lot of different ways that this can touch our lives……This article was originally published on Mongabay

