Shenzhou-12: China to launch first crew to new space station

From BBC
Shareclose
China is set to launch three astronauts into orbit to begin occupation of the country’s new space station.
The three men – Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo – are expected to spend three months living and working aboard the Tianhe module some 380km (236 miles) above the Earth.
It will be China’s longest crewed space mission to date and the first in nearly five years.
Their Shenzhou-12 capsule is primed atop its Long March 2F rocket.
Lift-off from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in the Gobi desert is expected at 09:22 Beijing time on Thursday (01:22 GMT).
The event is another demonstration of China’s growing confidence and capability in the space domain.
In the past six months, the Asian nation has returned rock and soil samples to Earth from the surface of the Moon, and landed a six-wheeled robot on Mars – both highly complex and challenging endeavours.
The primary objective for Commander Nie Haishen and his team on the Shenzhou-12 mission is to bring the 22.5-tonne Tianhe module into service.
This 16.6m-long, 4.2m-wide cylinder was launched in April.
It is the first and core component in what will eventually be a near 70-tonne orbiting outpost, comprising living quarters, science labs and even a Hubble-class telescope to view the cosmos.
The various elements will be launched in turn over the course of the next couple of years. The construction will be