Thousandth dormouse brought back to the wild

From BBC
Shareclose
The 1,000th captive-bred hazel dormouse has been released into the wild in a UK-wide reintroduction scheme for these threatened mammals.
Big-eyed and famously sleepy, the dormouse is a woodland and fairy tale icon, but it is a species in decline.
Once widespread, the animals have now disappeared from 17 English counties.
Reintroduction, scientists say, is the only way to bring dormice back to habitats from which they have been lost.
The project, a collaboration between the wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), Natural England and the University of Cumbria, brought 15 breeding pairs to a secret location in the Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Lancashire.
“When I started 15 years ago, there were five populations in northern England, and now there’s only one,” said Ian White, who has worked for the PTES for 15 years.
“It’s a decline in woodland and hedgerow management. Dormice live in the shrub layer of woodland, and in many areas that layer has been stripped out, or the forest has been left to grow up and shade out the understory.”
With its tangle of hazel, willow and bramble, the chosen Lancashire release site is ideal for the rodents, but getting them there has been a time-consuming team effort.
The 30 dormice in this most recent (and most northerly) release were bred and reared in captivity at London Zoo. They were kept in quarantine for nine weeks and