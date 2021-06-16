Tin mines close in on an Indonesian hamlet still clinging to nature

BANGKA, Indonesia — In the lore of Bangka Island, one of the world’s main tin-producing centers, the rocky, white-sand beach of Tuing holds a special place. Tuing Beach is one of several areas around Bangka, off the southeast coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, where locals believe they can spot the footprints of Akek Antak, a mythological figure who appears prominently in oral tradition here. Often called the “White Arab,” Akek Antak is thought by some historians to have been a Sufi mystic who actually lived around the 10th century, around the time that Islam may have begun its spread throughout the Indonesian archipelago. The Lom people, who live in Tuing hamlet, believe they are descended from Akek Antak, giving them added motivation to protect the environment here. “We don’t dare damage the rocks here,” Sukardi, 51, a Tuing community leader, told Mongabay during a recent visit to the beach. Today, though, Sukardi says his community faces a threat: a plan to allow Indonesia’s largest tin mining company to expand its operations into Tuing’s pristine coast. For generations, the Lom, said to be the oldest tribe in Bangka, have preserved their land and sea to build their livelihoods outside of mining. Unlike the rest of their Indigenous community residing in neighboring hamlets who gave in to tin mining, they still hold on to their ancestors’ oldest wisdom: living in harmony with nature. The rocky shores of Tuing Beach. Tuing’s pristine coast faces the threat of Indonesia’s largest tin mining company expanding…This article was originally published on Mongabay

