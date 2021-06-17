Bigger is badder when it comes to climate impact of farms in the Amazon

An analysis of 20 years of satellite data shows significant temperature differences on agricultural land in the southern Amazon, with extensively deforested commercial estates up to 3 °C (37.4 °F) warmer than surrounding forests, and smaller rural farms 1.85 °C (35,3 °F) warmer than the forests. Loss of vegetation reduces transpiration of water from plants into the atmosphere, a process that provides 50% of the rainfall in the Amazon. Large-scale commodity farms saw major reductions in this “convective” rainfall, which were not observed in the atmosphere over rural farms. Experts have long warned that disruptions in rainfall patterns caused by deforestation in the Amazon could tip the entire biome into an irreversible transition into degraded savanna, with major knock-on effects for global climate and weather. Management practices that try to balance productivity and the maintenance of key ecosystem services like water cycling will be crucial to preserving the Amazon’s remaining forests, the study authors say, but commercial landowners will need major incentives to change. Deforestation for large-scale commodity farming in the southern Brazilian Amazon is associated with up to three times more surface warming than rural agriculture, according to a study published earlier this year. To investigate how different land-use practices affect local climate and weather patterns, an international team of researchers, led by Eduardo Maeda at the University of Helsinki in Finland, analyzed nearly 20 years of surface temperature measurements collected by the MODIS sensor on board NASA’s Terra satellite. They compared large-scale commercial pastures and croplands with small…This article was originally published on Mongabay

