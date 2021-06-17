Never too late to save Earth: Q&A with Leuser forest guardian Rudi Putra

Rudi Putra is well-known in Indonesia’s conservation world. Born in 1977 in Aceh Tamiang district, in Aceh province on the northern tip of Sumatra, Rudi has been working on preserving the forest and wildlife of the Leuser Ecosystem for 20 years. Known by its Indonesian acronym, KEL, Leuser straddles the northern half of Sumatra, covering nearly 23,000 square kilometers (8,880 square miles) within Aceh and the neighboring province of North Sumatra. Its ecological value can’t be overstated: scientists and conservationists consider it among the most important forests left in Southeast Asia. Here live an estimated 10,000 species of plants and 200 species of mammals, including the critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, tiger, elephant and rhino. Indonesia granted the ecosystem an official protected status in 2007, but despite this designation, rates of illegal poaching and logging in the Leuser Ecosystem are estimated to be some of the worst in the country. Data show that the populations of the critically endangered animals in Leuser are declining rapidly, and more than 4,500 km2 (1,740 mi2) of its landscape has also been destroyed, mostly by oil palm cultivation and illegal logging, according to data from the NGO Forest, Nature and Environment of Aceh (HAKA). Rudi started his work on conserving this ecosystem in 2000 at the Leuser Management Unit (UML), which was set up to manage an EU-funded effort to conserve the ecosystem. Rudi later moved on to the Aceh government’s Leuser Ecosystem Management Agency (BPKEL), before he and his colleagues founded the Leuser Conservation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

