Nuclear energy: Fusion plant backed by Jeff Bezos to be built in UK

A company backed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is set to build a large-scale nuclear fusion demonstration plant in Oxfordshire.
Canada’s General Fusion is one of the leading private firms aiming to turn the promise of fusion into a commercially viable energy source.
The new facility will be built at Culham, home to the UK’s national fusion research programme.
It won’t generate power, but will be 70% the size of a commercial reactor.
General Fusion will enter into a long-term commercial lease with the UK Atomic Energy Authority following the construction of the facility at the Culham campus.
While commercial details have not been disclosed, the development is said to cost around $400m.
It aims to be operational by 2025.
Fusion is the process by which the Sun generates energy. Harnessing it here on Earth is seen as a critical step towards greener nuclear power.
It differs from the traditional nuclear approach by attempting to fuse atoms together rather than splitting them.
In theory, fusion promises a safer, carbon-free energy source that produces very little radioactive waste.
But getting atoms to fuse together at temperatures several times hotter than the surface of the Sun has proven a huge technological and financial challenge.
A major international effort to build a fusion reactor is underway in the south of France with the Iter project.
