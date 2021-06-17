Tanzania’s “Ivory Queen” denied release after appeal

One of the world’s most infamous ivory traffickers will remain in prison in Tanzania after an appeal judge sent her case back to a lower court. The high court accepted there were anomalies in the original written judgment against Yang Fenglan, but declined her attorney’s application for her release. Between 2009 and 2014, poachers reduced Tanzania’s elephant population by 60%, according to a government census. In response, Tanzania developed a strategy of intelligence-led investigations, including a specially-formed National Taskforce on Anti-Poaching (NTAP), to identify, arrest, and prosecute major players and so disrupt wildlife trafficking networks. It has also strengthened wildlife laws and sentences. The task force has been supported by an NGO, PAMS Foundation. The September 2015 arrest of Yang Fenglan, a Chinese businesswoman and long-term resident of Tanzania known as the “Ivory Queen”, can be counted as a successful outcome of the strategy. Yang was convicted in February 2019 of leading an organised crime syndicate trafficking 860 elephant tusks, worth more than $6 million. She and two Tanzanian accomplices were sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. During the appeal heard last month at Tanzania’s High Court, Judge Edwin Kakolaki accepted a claim by Yang’s attorney that there were anomalies in the way the judgment was written. Kakolaki said the judgment most notably did not give the points of determination in the case. “The importance of point(s) for determination in the judgment is like a compass in the cruising ship or dhow in the deep sea. The ship…This article was originally published on Mongabay

