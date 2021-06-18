Can old traditions and tech help Singapore reach zero waste?

From BBC
Shareclose
You can hear Madam Ng trundling down the road long before you see her.
In the quiet of the early morning, the low rumble of her heavily laden trolley reverberates through the streets of the historic Tiong Bahru area of Singapore.
Madam Ng is a karang guni, one of the rag and bone collectors who have traditionally picked up the things people throw away.
This includes everything from old newspapers, drinks cans, second-hand clothes to unwanted electronic devices. They usually sell them on to other karang guni or recycling firms.
Karang guni itself comes from the Malay term for the large hessian sacks that they traditionally used to carry their goods.
Nowadays, these have been replaced by trolleys like Madam Ng’s, often four-wheeled flat-bed carts, or two-wheeled sack trolleys as well as trucks and vans.
Madam Ng became a karang guni more than three decades ago, as she wanted to make extra money to help pay for one of her daughters to study abroad.
“I was in my 40s and still a nurse. I used to go around collecting newspapers, magazines and books after work – but now I’ve been doing it daily since I retired,” she says as she takes a rare break from her round.
Now, aged 78, her daily work routine would be daunting for many half her age. “Every day I wake up at 4am and am out of the house by 4.30am. I push my cart around the neighbourhood, collecting discarded newspapers and cans. I am out for about