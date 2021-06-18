Climate change: UN virtual talks make little progress

From BBC
Exhausted delegates have concluded three weeks of virtual climate negotiations with little progress on key issues.
The UN subsidiary bodies meeting was meant to clear the decks ahead of the major COP26 gathering in Glasgow in November.
But technical glitches, and multiple time zones scuppered attempts to find common ground.
Ministers from 40 countries will meet in July to push the process forward.
Developing nations are also concerned that a lack of vaccines may limit their ability to take part in the Glasgow conference.
But the UK says it will ensure all accredited delegates will get their jabs ahead of the summit.
Thanks to the pandemic, this virtual gathering was the first significant meeting of UN negotiators since December 2019, when COP25 ended in Madrid.
That meeting had failed to find a way forward on a number of important technical questions including the role of carbon markets in curbing climate change.
Despite an extended session that ran for three weeks of talks, these important issues have still not been resolved.
The challenges of delegates in differing time zones with varying internet connections made these difficult negotiations a real struggle.
“I think this was technically challenging for many parties, connectivity problems compounded and complicated the trust deficits that exist,” said Quamrul Chowdhury, a climate negotiator from Bangladesh.
“Even the low