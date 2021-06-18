Deforestation spikes in Virunga National Park, DRC

Virunga National Park’s forests are some the most biodiverse in Africa and among the last bastions of mountain gorillas, okapis, Ruwenzori duikers and many other endangered species. Guarded by some of the highest, most inaccessible mountains on the continent, as well as the international scrutiny afforded by its designations as a national park and UNESCO World Heritage Site, large portions of Virunga have escaped – at least comparatively – the deforestation wrought on the land that surrounds them in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as across the border in Uganda. However, these sanctums may be crumbling. Satellite data from the University of Maryland (UMD) show deforestation of Virunga National Park’s primary forest more than tripled between 2017 and 2018. And while it settled back down somewhat in 2019 and 2020, preliminary data from UMD’s Global Land Analysis and Discovery (GLAD) lab show 2021 may be a particularly rough year for the park’s forests, with the lab detecting several “unusually high” spikes of deforestation activity so far this year. Satellite data from UMD’s GLAD lab detected several dramatic spikes in deforestation activity in Virunga National Park this year. UMD data show primary forest in the southern part of the park is experiencing the brunt of 2021 deforestation, and satellite imagery reveals clearings eating away into old growth rainforest. According to the Alliance for Zero Extinction, this forest is home to the montane shaggy rat (Dasymys montanus) and the montane mouse shrew (Myosorex blarina), both of which are listed as endangered…This article was originally published on Mongabay

