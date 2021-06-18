Myanmar junta’s growing reliance on extractives for cash raises concerns

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — As the military regime entrenches itself in Myanmar following its Feb. 1 coup and forceful crackdown on protesters, activists are calling on companies that operate in the country to sever links with the military junta and its wide-ranging business interests. Extractive industries are a key concern since they provide the bulk of the junta’s income. During the five months since the junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy administration, more than 850 people have been killed and around 6,000 imprisoned. The situation continues to escalate. In spite of an internet blackout across the country, reports reveal violent clashes between military security forces and pro-democracy protesters, and arrests of civilian officials, journalists and protest leaders. According to Human Rights Watch, at least 175,000 people in ethnic minority areas have been forced to flee their homes. The U.N. has warned that the combination of the coup and the COVID-19 pandemic could leave almost half of Myanmar’s 54 million people living below the poverty line by 2022. “In the space of 12 years, from 2005 to 2017, Myanmar managed to nearly halve the number of people living in poverty. However, the challenges of the past 12 months have put all of these hard-won development gains at risk,” Achim Steiner, the UNDP administrator, said in a statement. “Without functioning democratic institutions, Myanmar faces a tragic and avoidable backslide towards levels of poverty not seen in a generation.” Alongside the humanitarian crisis, advocates fear that a return to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

