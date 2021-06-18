With Indigenous rights at stake in Brasília, a territory is attacked in Paraty

As lawmakers tussle over the future of Indigenous land rights in Brazil’s capital, Indigenous people in a municipality in Rio de Janeiro state are fighting off attacks and threats by settlers who reject their ancestral land rights over a territory being processed for official recognition. Indigenous people in the Tekohá Dje’y territory in Paraty, a municipality four-hour drive from Rio’s capital, received death threats and heard gunshots in their village last week, according to a statement and interview with the group. The attacks came as the community — made up of 40 Indigenous people from the Guarani Mbyá and Nhandeva ethnicities — blocked off the entrance to the reserve in a peaceful protest over the alleged theft of an identification plaque installed to mark the territory, according to Indigenous leaders. During the confrontation, Neusa Kunhã Takua Porã, vice-chief of the Indigenous village, said there were attempts to run her nephew over with a car while she was threatened with arrest. According to Neusa Porã, military police were on the scene but did not stop the attacks. “At night, the attackers come around our homes in the village, they fire shots,” Neusa Porã told Mongabay in a phone interview. “We’ve been assaulted, verbally and physically. It’s extremely dangerous for us.” The Tekohá Dje’y territory was officially recognized in 2017 but is still in the process of being fully demarcated. Indigenous residents say they face constant attacks by land-grabbers, real estate speculators and farmers who do not recognize their ancestral land rights. Image…This article was originally published on Mongabay

