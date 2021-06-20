Climate change: How can you make your home eco-friendly?

From BBC
With new homes being built with eco-friendly design in mind, older properties can prove the worst offenders when it comes to their carbon footprint.
But making alterations to your existing home can be costly, running into hundreds or even thousands of pounds.
So, how can homeowners make their properties kinder to the environment while keeping costs down?
We spoke to the Welsh government and Energy Saving Trust to find out.
All homes have the potential to become more energy efficient and reduce carbon emissions.
The Energy Saving Trust’s head of UK energy Laura McGadie said the first step in cutting carbon emissions – and bills – was to take control of your heating.
“Make sure you understand your heating controls and set them to only heat the rooms you need, when you need them, and not above the required temperature,” she said.
“To do this effectively, you will need a decent set of heating controls which, for most central heating systems, includes a timer or programmer, a room thermostat and thermostatic radiator valves. Fitting and using these properly could save you £75 a year on your bills and reduce your carbon emissions by 320kg.”
For a quick and cost-effective improvement, insulate any exposed hot water pipes, along with your hot water cylinder if you have one.
Around a third of heat
