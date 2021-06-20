PM’s research budget to make UK ‘science superpower’

From BBC
The prime minister has set out plans to cement the UK’s place as a “science superpower”.
Boris Johnson announced how increases in the research budget would be spent.
He will chair a new National Science and Technology Council to provide “strategic direction” on how research is harnessed for the “public good”.
And Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser to the government, will lead a new Office for Science and Technology Strategy.
He will take up the role of the new national technology adviser, alongside his current role.
Mr Johnson said the UK’s vaccination programme had proven what the UK can achieve at scale and speed.
“With the right direction, pace and backing, we can breathe life into many more scientific and technological breakthroughs that transform the lives of people across the UK and the world,” he said.
This government plans to put its money where its mouth is as it talks about plans to reinforce the UK’s position as a global science superpower.
It aims to increase research spending from nearly £15bn a year to £22bn by 2025.
The stated aim is to use the extra money to tackle societal challenges, such as the impact of climate change, level up across the country and boost prosperity around the world.
As ever though, with greater budgets, comes greater ministerial supervision – in the form of a new committee chaired by the prime minister.
On the one hand it puts science at the heart of