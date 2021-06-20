Sri Lankans find a digital helping hand for baby birds fallen from nests

COLOMBO — Folklore has it that babies were delivered by storks, who carried them in slings from their beaks and left them at the door of unsuspecting couples. But the script was flipped for Premathilaka Peramuna, who opened his door in the town of Baduraliya, in western Sri Lanka, to find a chick huddled inside a cardboard box. The bird hadn’t grown its flight feathers yet, but a yellow line on its wing indicated it was an endemic Sri Lanka green pigeon (Treron pompadora). Peramuna didn’t know how to look after the young bird, so he handed it over to his friend for nursing. At a different location in western Sri Lanka, Manori Gunawardena found a tiny bird about a day or two old. She tried to find the chick’s parents, but couldn’t locate any nest nearby. The chick was immature and needed special care, so Gunawardane considered handing it over to a wildlife rescue center managed by the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC). But the area where the center is located is under a COVID-19 lockdown, so she was unable to get help. She took the chick home and placed it near her table lamp for extra warmth, and sought instructions from her veterinary colleagues on how to care for the bird. A baby bird fallen from a nest in suburban Colombo, Sri Lanka’s commercial capital. Image courtesy of Manori Gunawardena. Pramitha Pasquel’s experience was different. The areca palm tree in front of his house had a hole occupied…This article was originally published on Mongabay

