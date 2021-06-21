Researchers look to locals to fill knowledge gap on Philippine tarsier

Filip Wojciechowski moved to the island of Bohol in the Philippines in 2014 to study one of the country’s most elusive nocturnal primates, the Philippine tarsier. But he hadn’t reckoned on getting so close to one quite as soon as he did. Shortly after arriving, he was approached by a villager who offered to sell him one of the small brown mammals as a pet. Philippine tarsiers (Carlito syrichta) are the poster child of the country’s burgeoning ecotourism industry. Glossy images of the diminutive, wide-eyed primates bombard international tourists and locals alike in airports, hotel lobbies and guidebooks. They even appear on T-shirts, and promotional materials entice visitors to tarsier-themed tourist venues. Although the species occurs on at least nine Philippine islands, Bohol is the archipelago’s epicenter of tarsier tourism. Wojciechowski’s experience with the village trader and the level of hype around the species led him to suspect tourism and the pet trade could be major threats to Philippine tarsiers. “They trigger a lot of compassion and interest … they’re very cute,” says Wojciechowski, a doctoral candidate at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, Poland. “So this is a big trigger for people to have them [as pets], because they’re cute and because they’re famous.” Despite their local notoriety, little is known about the Philippine tarsier’s taxonomy or population size, and their conservation status has been subject to frequent revisions; in recent years the IUCN has flipped between “endangered”, “data deficient” and “least concern,” to its current status of “near threatened.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

