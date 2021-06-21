When it comes to carbon capture, tree invasions can do more harm than good

Trees are a logical solution to climate change, but allowing or encouraging trees to spread into areas where they don’t typically grow, such as tundra and grasslands, can actually do more harm than good. A newly published review paper in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment asks the question: “Should tree invasions be used in treeless ecosystems to mitigate climate change?” The short answer: not usually. Invasive trees may capture less carbon than the treeless ecosystem they overrun due to soil disturbance, increased risk of fires, and changes in light absorption. These results have implications for policies and initiatives. In New Zealand, for example, carbon credits have been used to discourage the removal of invasive, non-native trees. These credits essentially allow businesses to emit greenhouse gases in exchange for the carbon taken up by the invasive trees. Here we see lodgepole pine (Pinus contorta) and Austrian pine (Pinus nigra) invading native grasslands in the Southern Alps of New Zealand. Due to increased fire risk, carbon captured by these pines may be short-lived. Image by Martín Núñez. Likewise, the Paris Agreement, Bonn Challenge, and Trillion Trees Initiative all promote tree planting under the logic that trees remove carbon from the atmosphere and lock it in their biomass as they grow. While this is true, scientists now know that when it comes to carbon accounting, calculating the balance is not so simple. Globally, more carbon is stored in soil than in all of the Earth’s plants and the atmosphere combined.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

