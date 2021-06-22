$10 million XPRIZE Rainforest contest announces 33 qualifying teams

A total of 33 teams spanning 16 countries from Brazil to India have been chosen to advance to the next stage of a five-year, $10 million competition aimed at preserving the world’s rainforests. The teams, selected by a judging panel including conservation scientists and research institute heads, will create technology to better identify and catalog rainforest biodiversity, organizer XPRIZE said in a press statement on June 22, World Rainforest Day. The XPRIZE Rainforest competition, launched in 2019 and concluding in 2024, aims to develop scalable and affordable technologies that can rapidly map rainforest biodiversity. To win the competition, teams must develop new tools to survey as much biodiversity contained in 100 hectares (247 acres) of tropical rainforest as possible within 24 hours, and produce impactful analysis and insights that quantify the health and value of the forest within 48 hours. Hosted by XPRIZE, a nonprofit that designs public competitions to crowdsource solutions to global problems, and supported by U.S.-based philanthropic organization the Alana Foundation, the competition emphasizes the co-creation of technological solutions with Indigenous peoples and local communities as key stakeholders. Over the next three years, competing teams will leverage existing and emerging technologies including robotics, remote sensing, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to develop their biodiversity survey tools, XPRIZE said. The 33 teams were chosen by a panel of nine judges including conservation scientists, professors, research center directors and environmental nonprofit founders covering the U.S., Africa, Asia and more. Successful technologies will be “scalable and affordable” while…This article was originally published on Mongabay

