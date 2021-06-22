Do we love elephants enough to let them live free? (commentary)

Elephants are always the prime attraction. In zoos, circuses, and safaris, elephants are the number one draw. They make an impression with their playfulness and intelligence, their docile nature despite extraordinary strength. People feel a natural connection to elephants, which I think is from an intuitive understanding that their emotional lives are similar to ours. The irony of elephants being so charismatic is that we want to save them, but we also want to possess them. In the early 2000s it became apparent that the zoo population of elephants in the United States was not sustainable. Breeding programs were already in existence, but a concerted effort went into increasing the captive population. Despite years of research and recognition that elephants do not thrive in captivity, we continue to breed them into that life—eternal confinement of both individuals and the species. Permanent captivity is not only bad for the elephants in zoos, but also diverts resources that would be better used to support wild elephants and the people who live near them. In the last few decades there has been a dramatic shift in both our understanding of elephants’ complex emotional lives and the public view of animal welfare. Circuses have largely closed down as a result of animal welfare concerns, particularly for elephants, and some zoos have acknowledged their inability to properly care for elephants. Many zoo elephants are held in small pens overnight and most are chained. Even during the day they have little to room to roam compared…This article was originally published on Mongabay

