Farmers in the Amazon could earn 9 times more and prevent ecosystem collapse

The smart money is on the Amazon forest. Agroforestry can replace cattle, generate new wealth, create jobs and develop new economic zones that insulate pristine forest from deforestation risk. Investors are needed for scaling, philanthropic foundations are needed for catalytic first-loss capital, and policymakers are needed to help reward successful outcomes. The opportunity is huge and the needs are urgent. Global media and academic research have increasingly sounded the alarm about imminent ecological collapse in the Amazon rainforest, which covers nearly two-thirds of Brazil, as well as eight other countries in South America. Due to excessive deforestation, the Amazon is near a tipping point, beyond which much of the forest will turn into grassland, gigatons of carbon will enter the atmosphere, and the global water cycle will be permanently disrupted. Home to a system of “flying rivers,” this Amazon process is controlled by transpiration rates, the evaporation of water from leaves. These rates are high in forests and low on cleared land. The act of deforestation is like cutting a hole in a straw. Flow is disrupted and the integrity of the system is undermined. Negative feedback loops are taking root and the dry season is already a month longer in regions of the forest. Large scale die-backs are on the horizon as are droughts in California and elsewhere. The Javari River where it forms the border between Brazil and Peru. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler Our weather system and planetary sustainability now require not only halting deforestation, but also reforesting large areas currently occupied by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay