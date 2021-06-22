New survey nearly doubles Grauer’s gorilla population, but threats remain

New research indicates that the global population of Grauer’s gorillas may be almost twice as high as previously estimated, leading to renewed optimism among conservationists about the future of the critically endangered ape. A study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) published last month has updated the global population estimate for Grauer’s gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri) — the world’s biggest gorilla subspecies, found only in the Democratic Republic of Congo — to 6,800 individuals from a 2016 estimate of 3,800 individuals. WCS officials said the 2016 survey produced such a low estimate because conflict and insecurity prevented researchers from covering the entire range of the Grauer’s gorilla, also known as the eastern lowland gorilla. The latest study included data from the Oku forests. In the latest survey, researchers found a total of 3,815 Grauer’s gorillas in Kahuzi-Biéga National Park and contiguous Oku community forests, which lie outside protected areas and mining concessions to which traditional communities have access. These two areas hold almost 60% of the global population. The other 40% is spread out in different parts of the eastern regions of the DRC. A Grauer’s gorilla (Gorilla beringei graueri) with baby. The largest gorilla subspecies, Grauer’s gorillas can wiegh over 200 kilograms (450 pounds). Image by Andrew Plumptre. The study’s authors say the findings came as a surprise, but also an encouragement. The 2016 WCS-led study indicated that the species’ population had fallen by almost 80% since the mid-1990s. However, the new figures suggest the declines have been…This article was originally published on Mongabay

