Petrol lead still exists in London air 22 years after ban

Lead from petrol persists in London’s air despite it being banned in 1999, research suggests.
Levels in the capital’s atmosphere have dropped drastically since lead additives were phased out and meet current UK air quality targets.
But research by Imperial College London found airborne particles are still highly lead-enriched compared to natural background levels.
Up to 40% comes from the legacy of leaded petrol, the study found.
Researchers say this highlights the long-term persistence of contaminants introduced by human activities in the environment.
Lead author of the study Dr Eleonore Resongles said: “Petrol-derived lead deposited decades ago remains an important pollutant in London.
“Despite the leaded petrol ban, historically combusted lead is still present in London’s air more than 20 years later.”
Air pollution was found to have caused the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debra in Lewisham, south-east London, a coroner ruled last December.
This news that historic pollutants are still in the atmosphere will certainly come as a shock to many Londoners.
Air quality has gradually gone up the political agenda and this will probably reinvigorate attempts to clean up London’s air.
