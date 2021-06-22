Signs of geological activity found on Venus

From BBC
Scientists have found evidence parts of Venus’s surface move around like pieces of continent on Earth.
And while this activity is probably not driven by plate tectonics, as on Earth, it could be a “cousin” of that process.
The findings fit an emerging picture of a planet very much alive, in contrast to the traditional view of Venus.
Europe is launching a spacecraft, EnVision, to radar-map and gather spectroscopic measurements of the planet’s surface and atmosphere.
And Nasa is sending two craft, Veritas and DaVinci+, to Venus, towards the end of this decade.
“We’ve identified a previously unrecognised pattern of tectonic deformation on Venus, one that is driven by interior motion just like on Earth,” said lead author Paul Byrne, associate professor of planetary science at North Carolina State University.
“Although different from the tectonics we currently see on Earth, it is still evidence of interior motion being expressed at the planet’s surface.”
Dr Byrne, Dr Richard Ghail, from Royal Holloway, University of London, Prof Sean Solomon, from Columbia University, in New York, and colleagues detected signs blocks of rocky crust in Venus’s lowlands region had rotated and moved laterally relative to one another.
They compare the apparently relatively recent activity to the way fragments of pack ice jostle around in the sea in Earth’s polar regions.
The blocks – 100-1,000km (620 miles) long – also resemble the Earth’s crust