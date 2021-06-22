Unesco: Great Barrier Reef should be listed as ‘in danger’

From BBC
Australia’s government has lashed out after a United Nations report claimed it had not done enough to protect the Great Barrier Reef from climate change.
UN body Unesco said the reef should be put on a list of World Heritage Sites that are “in danger” due to the damage it has suffered.
Key targets on improving water quality had not been met, it said.
Environment minister Sussan Ley said UN experts had reneged on past assurances.
She confirmed that Australia planned to challenge the listing, which would take place at a meeting next month, saying: “Clearly there were politics behind it; clearly those politics have subverted a proper process.”
The World Heritage Committee is a 12-nation group chaired by China, which has had a vexed diplomatic relationship with Canberra in recent years.
“Climate change is the single biggest threat to all of the world’s reef ecosystems… and there are 83 natural World Heritage properties facing climate change threats so it’s not fair to simply single out Australia,” said Ms Ley.
Environmental groups say the UN’s decision highlights Australia’s weak climate action, however.
“The recommendation from Unesco is clear and unequivocal that the Australian government is not doing enough to protect our greatest natural asset, especially on climate change,” said Richard Leck, Head of Oceans for the World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia.
The latest row is part of an ongoing dispute between Unesco and Australia over the status of the iconic site.
