Lear’s macaws threatened by planned wind farm in Brazil, experts warn

Conservationists in Brazil have raised alarms about the impact of a wind farm being built in a region that's the last stronghold of the endangered Lear's macaw. French renewable energy developer Voltalia has started construction of the facility in Canudos, in the northeastern state of Bahia. It will install 28 turbines for the first stage of the project and another 53 in the second stage. The project will also include a 50-kilometer (30-mile) power transmission network. All the electricity produced will be sold to the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) under a 20-year contract. This same region is also the main refuge of the Lear's macaw (Anodorhynchus leari), an iconic blue parrot whose population in the wild is estimated at fewer than 1,500 individuals. The birds fly long distances every day, about 60-80 km (40-50 mi). They leave their roosts at dawn to feed, primarily on the small coconuts of the licuri palm, and return in the evening in flocks. "We see the operation of a wind farm in the area where Lear's macaws occur as risky," says Gláucia Drummond, who heads the Brazilian NGO the Biodiversitas Foundation. "The species flies in pairs and flocks, so a single collision event could result in the death of many individuals and compromise their population viability in the short term — that is, extinguish the species." For 30 years, Biodiversitas has maintained a private area of 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) in the region, the Canudos Biological Station.

