Camera trap pics of rare species in Vietnam raise conservation hopes

HO CHI MINH CITY — Camera traps placed in a remote nature reserve in central Vietnam recently captured images of rare muntjac deer, in addition to a number of other endangered species, raising hopes for the state of biodiversity there. The sightings took place in Phong Dien Nature Reserve in Thua Thien-Hue province, a rugged part of the Truong Son Mountains (known internationally as the Annamites) near Vietnam’s border with Laos. Local media reported that 110 cameras had been placed by the reserve’s management board and staff from the conservation NGO Viet Nature in an effort to capture the extremely rare Edwards’s pheasant (Lophura edwardsi). Instead, the cameras took pictures of two muntjacs, as well as roughly 30 bird and mammal species such as the crested argus (Rheinardia ocellata), Annamite striped rabbit (Nesolagus timminsi) and Owston’s palm civet (Chrotogale owstoni). A crested argus (Rheinardia ocellata) in Ho Chi Minh City Zoo, Vietnam. Image by Diego Delso via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). While the precise muntjac species has not been officially announced yet, experts at the Saola Foundation for Annamite Mountains Conservation say they could be the Roosevelt’s muntjac (Muntiacus rooseveltorum). Whatever the species, the fact that they were spotted on camera at all is promising. “Camera traps are actually a very inefficient way of detecting species that are at very low densities,” said Lorrain Scotson, CEO ex officio of the Saola Foundation. “You set up a camera on a tree and you have to rely not only on the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay