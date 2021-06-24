Deforestation of orangutan habitat feeds global palm oil demand, report shows

JAKARTA — A major palm oil company supplying to global brands like Nestlé and PepsiCo continues to source the raw commodity from plantations responsible for deforesting prime orangutan habitat in Sumatra, according to a recent investigation. U.S.-based environmental advocacy group Rainforest Action Network (RAN) has found Singapore-based conglomerate Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) allegedly buying palm oil from a mill in Sumatra that sourced palm fruit from a plantation in the Leuser Ecosystem, one of Indonesia’s last large tracts of intact rainforest. RGE is owned by one of Indonesia’s wealthiest tycoons, Sukanto Tanoto. The plantation in question, PT Laot Bangko, allegedly cleared rainforests in Sumatra’s Aceh province, with satellite imagery showing clearing taking place in early 2021. A total of 7 hectares (17 acres) of forests were cleared since January, half in May alone, according to RAN. “There was no clearing from February to April but clearing resumed again in May which is worrying given the importance of the lowland rainforests inside and surrounding its concession,” Gemma Tillack, policy director with RAN, told Mongabay. Forest clearance documented inside PT. Laot Bangko’s palm oil concession. February 2019. Image courtesy of Rainforest Action Network. These rainforests are the last habitat for critically endangered Sumatran orangutans and elephants in the Leuser Ecosystem, RAN said. Deforestation within Laot Bangko’s concession has been well documented by RAN in recent years, with forest cover within the company’s area shrinking from 237 to 117 hectares (586 to 289 acres) between June 2016 and April 2021. Through a field…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay