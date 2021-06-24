Exhibition showcases Claudia Andujar’s half-century fight for the Yanomami

“This small place in the immensity of the Amazon forest is my place and will always be so. I am linked to the Indians, to the land, to the fundamental struggle.” Claudia Andujar, the renowned Brazilian photographer, is celebrating her 90th birthday this month, and to commemorate her achievements, as a photographer, artist and an Indigenous campaigner, the London exhibition center the Barbican is holding a major exhibition of her work. Andujar personally experienced two horrifically traumatizing 20th century events half a world apart: the Holocaust in Europe, and the Indigenous Yanomami’s struggle for survival in the Brazilian Amazon. It is probable that without Claudia’s tireless efforts as an Indigenous advocate that Brazil’s then–president, Fernando Collor de Mello, would not have created the Yanomami Indigenous Territory (covering 9.7 million hectares, or 23.9 million acres), on the eve of the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 — a great victory for the Yanomami and an inspiration to Indigenous people around the world. Claudia Andujar at 90. Image courtesy of TV Cultura. Life under the Nazis Born in Switzerland and brought up in Transylvania, then part of Hungary, Claudia had a Hungarian Jewish father and Swiss Christian mother. After her parents separated, she went to live with her mother. “My father disappeared in the early 1940s. I was a child and didn’t know what was going on, but I just had this feeling that something terrible was happening,” she recalls. She knew that the Hungarian government, allied to Nazi Germany,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

