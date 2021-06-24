Gulf between PM’s promises and action on climate change, advisory group warns

From BBC
There is a gulf between Boris Johnson’s words and deeds on climate change, an advisory group has warned.
The Climate Change Committee says the prime minister’s “remarkable” climate leadership is undermined by inadequate policies and poor implementation.
The government says its net zero strategy, due in Autumn, will show where carbon cuts will be applied.
But the CCC says that, at current progress, only 20% of the UK’s ambitions up to 2035 will be achieved.
Net zero refers to reducing emissions of greenhouse gases as much as possible and then balancing out any remaining releases by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere – by, for example, planting trees.
The committee complains that the public has not been engaged to make changes essential for protecting the climate. The areas in which this has not happened are:
The CCC says people should be asked to eat 20% less meat and dairy produce by 2030, and 35% less by 2050. This will improve health and save money as well as emissions.
Sales of new gas boilers should be stopped by 2035. People will mostly convert to heat pumps instead. This will involve disruption – and the CCC says ministers will have to subsidise the installation cost.
Committee members want to see taxes taken off clean electricity – and maybe shifted on to more polluting gas –