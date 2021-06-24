Not all rescued animals should be released back to the wild (commentary)

The cage door opens. A monkey takes its first, tentative steps out. There’s a fleeting backwards look, then the animal takes off, back into the wild. Whether you call such moments rewilding, reintroductions, or releases, there’s no arguing the emotional wallop such events deliver. They represent something that we in wildlife conservation all long for, a world repopulated with wild animals in wild places. These stories gets clicks, likes and lots of shares online, and it would be easy to assume that making this dream come true for every animal is job one for all wildlife sanctuaries. But as appealing as this image is, the first consideration sanctuaries should make is to determine what is in the best interest of the animal. Drills at Limbe Wildlife Centre in Cameroon, a PASA member sanctuary. Image by John C. Cannon for Mongabay. This is exactly what the 23 wildlife centers that make up the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA) do. These sanctuaries have decades of experience reintroducing animals to the wild. In 2020 alone, PASA members released 151 animals back into the wild – and this during a global pandemic. But they also gave long-term care for over 3,000 chimpanzees, gorillas, drills, bonobos, and diverse species of monkey, all within the safe confines of their sanctuaries. So how do sanctuaries determine who should be returned to the wild, and who should remain at the sanctuary? As they say online, it’s complicated. First, the animal needs to be a good candidate for reintroduction.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

