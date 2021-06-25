A startup deploys black soldier flies in the Philippines’ war on waste

MINDANAO, Philippines — Maggots are considered gross since they thrive best in stinky, decaying organic matter such as animal waste and plants. The mere sight of them in a household often prompts a frantic search for a can of insecticide. But in Davao City, the hometown of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, the black soldier fly or BSF (Hermetia illucens), an insect that many confuse with a wasp, is making a buzz as an innovative solution to address the problem of kitchen waste — benefiting both the environment and agriculture. Located 960 kilometers (600 miles) south of the capital Manila, Davao is the largest city in the Philippines in terms of land area, and has grown as the major metropolis in the southern Mindanao region with its catchy “Life Is Here” slogan. Its population has grown from 1.1 million people in 2000 to an estimated 1.8 million in 2020. More people means more garbage. Data from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) show that Davao has generated at least 600 tons of garbage daily since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, with about half considered biodegradable that could have been composted at home to make fertilizer. Eighty percent of the trash is from households, while the rest comes from commercial establishments. Data show that Davao has generated at least 600 tons of garbage daily since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, with about half considered biodegradable that could have been composted at home to make fertilizer. Image courtesy of FiveDOL.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay