Brazil continues to lose an entire generation of Indigenous leaders to COVID-19

Oral tradition is one of the main means of transmitting knowledge between generations in Indigenous society. The elders know the specific songs for each of life’s milestones, like death, marriage, and the first harvest. They also remember and share myths about forest animals, and battles fought between their ancestors and enemy warriors. In a certain way, the collective memory is how Indigenous peoples record their own histories. Aruká Juma was one of the few remaining Juma people and lived in the village of Canutama in Brazil’s Amazonas state. Estimated to be around 90 years old, Aruká was one of the few survivors of a massacre in which his people were decimated in the 1960s. On Feb. 17 this year, he became another name on the list, more than 500,000 names long today, of the people lost to COVID-19 in Brazil. Wesley dos Santos, a doctoral student in linguistics at the University of California, Berkeley, specializes in the Kagwahiva tongue spoken by the Juma and Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people. He told Mongabay in an interview that the death of an elder like Aruká is like losing a piece of the puzzle that reconstructs the history of how Brazil’s original people came into being. “It is a pity that we no longer have Aruká’s presence to help us understand the past,” Dos Santos said. “When a community begins to lose its verbal culture, it becomes impossible to document many things.” Aruká was hospitalized in the first half of January and given a cocktail of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

