Deforestation of endangered wildlife habitat continues to surge in southern Myanmar

Tanintharyi, Myanmar’s portion of the spit of land that splits the Gulf of Thailand from the Andaman Sea, is still swathed in old growth rainforest home to a unique medley of animals and plants – some of which are endangered and found nowhere else on the planet. But this forest is disappearing, and satellite data show deforestation appears to be accelerating in several parts of region. One of these areas is Kawthoung, the district that comprises Tanintharyi’s southern extremity. Here live Malay tapirs (Tapirus indicus) and lar gibbons (Hylobates lar), geckos only recently discovered by scientists and secretive Gurney’s pittas (Hydrornis gurneyi) that hover on the brink of extinction. UMD satellite data show high levels of deforestation activity in Kawthoung, Myanmar. (2021 data are preliminary and subject to change.) Between 2002 and 2020, Kawthoung lost some 14% of its primary forest cover, according to data from the University of Maryland (UMD) visualized on the forest monitoring platform Global Forest Watch, peaking in 2015-2016 before subsiding dramatically in 2017-2018. However, the data show deforestation has begun to rise again, with primary forest loss in the district nearly doubling between 2018 and 2020. Deforestation drivers in Kawthoung include industrial agriculture (such the expansion of oil palm plantations), logging for timber and charcoal, and conflict-driven subsistence agriculture. Now, new data from UMD’s Global Land Analysis and Discover (GLAD) lab show forest loss may be accelerating even more in 2021. The GLAD lab has detected several spikes of deforestation activity in Kawthoung since the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

