Development of third Sumatran rhino sanctuary advances to save species

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — The development of a highly anticipated captive-breeding facility for Sumatran rhinos in Indonesia’s Aceh province is advancing as part of conservation efforts to save the nearly extinct species. The planned facility, the third in the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) network, is one of Indonesia’s top strategies to help prevent the global population of the Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) from going extinct in the wild. The new facility in particular is geared toward the sub-population surviving in the Leuser Ecosystem in northern Sumatra. The first SRS is inside Way Kambas National Park in southern Sumatra, and the second in eastern Indonesian Borneo. “The consortium for developing the SRS in East Aceh district is still working on getting the permits,” Agus Irianto, head of the Aceh provincial conservation agency (BKSDA), said in May. For the past couple of years, officials and experts — from the environment ministry, local government, academia and NGOs — have been working on the permits, feasibility and environmental studies, and developing the designs, including the detailed engineering design (DED) for the facility. Sumatran rhino photographed on camera trap in Gunung Leuser National Park, inside the Leuser Ecosystem. Image courtesy of the Leuser International Foundation and Gunung Leuser National Park. Researchers surveyed three forests in Sumatra for signs of Sumatran rhinos: The Leuser Ecosystem, Way Kambas National Park and Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park. Image courtesy of Wulan Pusparini. The proposed rhino sanctuary in Leuser will cover 100 hectares (250 acres) of an ecosystem that’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

