Sri Lanka zoo lion contracts COVID-19 as reports of animal infections rise

COLOMBO — Thor is an 11-year-old, well-built male lion at Sri Lanka’s National Zoological Gardens in the Colombo suburb of Dehiwala. He’s something of an icon at the zoo, famed for his regal appearance. Thor should have been enjoying a hassle-free period with his partner, Sheena, and their two cubs in their special den as the COVID-19 lockdown kept visitors away for weeks. But in early June, Thor fell ill, going off food and showing breathing difficulties. In neighboring India, zoos had reported some of their lions contracting COVID-19 around the same time, so the veterinarians at Dehiwala feared the worst. They took samples of urine and saliva from their lion and carried out PCR tests. The results, released June 15, confirmed that Thor had contracted the coronavirus. Zookeepers took measures to keep him isolated from his family and started him on a medical regime to alleviate his symptoms. “We are constantly monitoring his condition,” said Ishini Wickremesinghe, the zoo’s director general. Authorities also placed the lion’s keepers under self-quarantine and carried out PCR tests on zoo employees; a gardener tested positive for COVID-19. “We believe the lion may have got COVID from a zookeeper. We have taken measures to safeguard our employees and animals running the risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2,” Wikremesinghe told Mongabay. Sheena, Thor’s partner, has also been isolated. Image courtesy of Nadeera Udayanga. Animal patients It is important to get saliva samples to carry out a PCR test, but sticking one’s hand inside a lion’s mouth to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

