Humans are biggest factor defining elephant ranges across Africa, study finds

In an undisturbed ecosystem, elephants move across the landscape in response to the availability of food and water and the type of habitat or competition. But according to a continent-wide study coordinated by Save the Elephants and recently published in Current Biology, elephants’ range is now predominantly defined by human activities and the boundaries of protected areas. The study compared tracking data from 229 elephants collected from 19 sites across Africa between 1998 and 2013 against variables such as vegetation type, tree cover, water availability and human influence. Annual ranges of the elephants the study looked at were determined by just two variables: the human footprint and the overlap with a protected area. “We were surprised that many of the variables we traditionally thought to influence elephant movement, such as slope or vegetation, were not important … over longer time frames,” said Jake Wall, director of research at the Mara Elephant Project and lead author on the paper. Over shorter time frames, the researchers found that environmental factors still determined how and why elephants moved about within their range, but human factors ultimately decided the size of range they moved within. “Anthropogenic factors force them to choose safety, often in preference to where the ideal food and water may be found,” said co-author Iain Douglas Hamilton, founder of Save the Elephants and senior research associate at Oxford University. “It’s often a balance between safety, sustenance, and sex.” Murembo, a Great Tusker from Tsavo, Kenya’s largest protected area. Image courtesy of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

