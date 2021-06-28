Philippine forest turtles stand a ‘good chance’ after first wild release

MANILA — The Philippines’ most traded turtle species, and among the world’s rarest, received a bit of a population boost as researchers introduced two juveniles in the wilds of the island of Palawan. The release occurred in February this year, but researchers only made the announcement this month. They add that the turtles’ behaviors recorded in the months since their release indicate they have a good chance of surviving in the wild. The Philippine forest turtle (Siebenrockiella leytensis) is a freshwater species found nowhere else in the world. Heavy poaching of this turtle over the past 15 years pushed the Katala Foundation Inc. (KFI), a Palawan-based conservation group, to carry out extensive captive-breeding programs in hopes of rewilding areas where local populations have gone extinct. The Philippine forest turtle (Siebenrockiella leytensis) is a freshwater species found in the wilds of the island of Palawan. Image courtesy of Emerson Sy/TRAFFIC. Despite its critically endangered status, very little is known about the forest turtles’ ecology, biology and mating habits to guide conservation efforts. Sabine Schoppe, who leads KFI’s forest turtle program and is a founding member of the organization, tells Mongabay that the breeding program allows them to learn more about the enigmatic turtles — particularly their mating habits. “The species is impacted by stress, which can cause infertility and diseases,” Schoppe says, adding that a female forest turtle lays only one to two eggs per clutch and six eggs at the most in a year. Even with human care, Schoppe and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay