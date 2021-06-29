Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021: Shortlist revealed

From BBC
The Royal Observatory Greenwich’s 13th Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition has announced its shortlist of extraordinary celestial scenes.
The shortlisted photographers captured sights from across our Solar System, galaxy and the wider Universe.
The competition has received more than 4,500 entries from 75 countries.
The judges include Art Editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine Steve Marsh, and comedian and keen amateur astronomer Jon Culshaw, alongside other experts from the worlds of art and astronomy.
The winning images will be displayed in an exhibition at the National Maritime Museum from 18 September.
Here is a selection of shortlisted images.
This is one of the photographer’s favourite images and it remarkably depicts how interstellar winds and forces have created this perfect cosmic bubble in outer space.
The star responsible for creating the bubble is the bright star near the centre of the nebula and is categorised as a Wolf-Rayet star.
The image depicts a mesmerising panorama of the Milky Way over lavender fields in Valensole, France.
The colour tones and the lines of the fields are truly amazing, even though the light pollution is clearly visible over the whole area.
This is a panorama of the aurora borealis in