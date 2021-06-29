How many times a day does a waterbuck need to drink? Candid Animal Cam

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting a large antelope native to sub-Saharan Africa: the waterbuck. Waterbucks (Kobus ellipsiprymnus), as their names indicate, inhabit areas that are close to water sources in savanna grasslands, gallery forests, and riverine woodlands. They are highly dependent on water as they cannot tolerate dehydration in hot weather. Most other antelope species drink once every one to three days but the waterbuck has to drink two or more times a day. Waterbucks eat a variety of grasses but when necessary they also eat other herbs and occasionally browse leaves from certain trees and bushes. These antelopes are good swimmers and are known to swim to islands in lakes to graze. They also use water for protection: when potential danger is detected they frequently go into the water and submerge themselves only leaving their nostrils above the surface. Females give birth to a single calf which they hide for the first three weeks, returning three to four times a day to feed them. During each suckling session, the mother also cleans the calf so that no odor is left that could potentially attract predators. Even so, calf mortality is high and the main predators that attack newborns are lions, hyenas, and leopards. Due to hunting, waterbucks have been eliminated widely within their former range. Now they also have increased mortality due to food shortage and a decrease in food quality.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

