In Boa Vista, Indigenous Brazilians retake their identity through education

BOA VISTA, Brazil — When she was 24, Ariene dos Santos Lima adopted the Indigenous name Susui. In her ancestral Wapichana language, it means “flower” — the ornament that Ariene Susui would go on to identify with in her many roles: as a journalist, a defender of Indigenous rights in social movements, and a candidate for city councilor in Boa Vista, the capital of Brazil’s northern state of Roraima. The Wapichana are the second-biggest ethnic Indigenous group in Roraima, behind only the Macuxi. (Macuxi is also the nickname for anyone born in the state.) In the past, members of these two ethnic groups roamed the area that today forms the border between Brazil and Guyana. Wapichana communities still live between the two jurisdictions. Ariene Susui poses for a photograph at the Federal University of Roraima (UFRR) in Boa Vista. Image by Rafael Moura Macuxi for Mongabay. Other ethnic groups from this region, such as the Paraviana, met a more tragic fate: they were exterminated by the first European colonists. “In the entire state, only nine of the 30 peoples still exist,” says Ananda Machado, an anthropologist at the Federal University of Roraima (UFRR). Today, the Paraviana survive only as the name of an upscale neighborhood in Boa Vista. The initial colonization of Roraima began in the 1700s with the construction of Fort São Joaquim at the confluence of the Uraricoera and Takutu rivers, which join to form the Rio Branco. But it was only in the 1930s that the area…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay