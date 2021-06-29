Rare black hole and neutron star collisions sighted twice in 10 days

Both objects are cosmological monsters, but black holes are considerably more massive than neutron stars.

In the first collision, which took place on 5 January 2020, a black hole six-and-a-half times the mass of our Sun crashed into a neutron star that was 1.5 times more massive than our parent star. In the second collision, just 10 days later, a black hole of 10 solar masses merged with a neutron star of 2 solar masses.

When objects as massive as these collide they create ripples in the fabric of space