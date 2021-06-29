UK government’s ‘toothless policies’ failing to protect nature

From BBC
Shareclose
A committee of MPs has lambasted the UK government’s approach to nature, saying it is failing to stem huge losses of plants and species.
Their report says that the UK has the lowest remaining levels of biodiversity among the world’s richer nations.
The MPs say the government spends far more on exploiting the natural environment than it does conserving it.
They’re calling for legally binding targets for nature similar to the UK’s climate laws.
Across the globe, a massive decline in the numbers of plant and animals species is ongoing, with up to a million currently under threat of extinction.
According to the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), the UK reflects this international picture, with 15% of species under significant threat.
Over the past decade, the UK has failed to meet a raft of international targets to preserve nature, say the MPs.
Among the richest G7 nations, the UK now has the lowest level of biodiversity
According to the report, existing policies and targets are simply inadequate and not joined up across government.
In recent months, the government has outlined a state of nature target to halt the decline in England by 2030.
But MPs say that legally-binding interim targets are needed for the plan to work, and they should measure species distribution, extinction risk, habitat condition