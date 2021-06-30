India’s Bharti invests $500m in UK space start-up OneWeb

From BBC
UK-based space start-up OneWeb has received a cash injection of $500m (£361m) from Indian firm Bharti Global.
The deal means Bharti will take a 39% share, making it the biggest shareholder in the satellite provider.
The UK government is the next largest shareholder after it and Bharti put in $1bn to buy OneWeb out of bankruptcy last year.
The new investment will help OneWeb launch commercial satellites into space later this year.
OneWeb is building a network of low Earth orbit satellites to deliver broadband connections around the world.
The deal is expected to complete in the second half of this year.
“In just a year and during a global pandemic, together we have transformed OneWeb, bringing the operation back to full-scale. With this round of financing, we complete the funding requirements,” Bharti Global’s Managing Director Shravin Mittal said in a statement.
In total, the company has secured $2.4bn of funding to deliver on its ambitions. Paris-based Eutelsat took a stake in OneWeb with a $550m investment in April.
Japanese technology giant SoftBank is also a major investor.
Under the deal, the UK government, Eutelsat and SoftBank will each own 19.3% of the firm.
UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the deal is a vote of confidence in the company: “It’s clear that investors see a strong future for this incredible, cutting-edge company and a robust commercial case for investment.”
The British government had