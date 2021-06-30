Study warns of impacts of unregulated trade in Indonesian porcupines

JAKARTA — The unmonitored illegal trade in porcupines across Indonesia has prompted calls from conservationists for stricter protection for the species’ population in the wild. A new study examining seizure data of porcupines, their parts and derivatives in Indonesia has found more than 450 of the animals in nearly 40 incidents between January 2013 and June 2020. Porcupines are targeted both for domestic and international markets for their meat. They’re also coveted for their bezoars, the masses found in the digestive tracts of some porcupines, which is consumed as medicine in some cultures; and for their quills, used as talismans and for decorative purposes. “Porcupines are also persecuted as agricultural pests, leaving them further exposed to wildlife traffickers taking advantage of these situations to procure animals for trade,” said Lalita Gomez, author of the study and program officer of the wildlife protection NGO Monitor Conservation Research Society. A Malayan porcupine (Hystrix brachyura). Image by Rushenb via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). In Indonesia, the trade and collection of nonprotected species is regulated by harvest quotas that are established annually by the environment ministry. During the study period, Gomez noted that no harvest quotas were established for the five porcupine species found in Indonesia, therefore any porcupines in trade were of illegal origin. None of the porcupine species native to Indonesia are listed in the CITES appendices, which means their international trade isn’t restricted. At least three of the five porcupine species were identified in some of the reported cases, according…This article was originally published on Mongabay

