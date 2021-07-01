Change needed to tackle climate crisis, Queen says

From BBC
Shareclose
Tackling climate change will mean a change to “the way we do things”, the Queen has said as she met experts on global warming in Edinburgh.
The Queen and the Princess Royal visited the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) ahead of COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.
It was the monarch’s final engagement as part of the traditional Royal Week visit to Scotland.
She arrived at the University of Edinburgh in a hybrid 4×4 vehicle.
During her visit she was shown a wave energy converter model, which is designed to provide cost-effective clean electricity.
The Queen spoke to experts from Climate XChange, an independent research group that advises the Scottish government.
Regarding the impact of tackling the global issue, she said: “It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end.”
Anne Marte Bergeseng, knowledge exchange manager at the organisation, said her discussion with the monarch covered “everything” about a greener future and what that means for our way of living.
The tour coincided with the announcement of the Edinburgh Earth Initiative (EEI), a project aiming to boost global leadership on the adaption to and mitigation of climate change.
EEI will be a focal point for the university’s research on the climate, and will have an emphasis on supporting global partnerships to deliver solutions.
The Queen and
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Exxon Lobbyist Caught On Video Talks About Undermining Biden’s Climate Push
-
Climate change: ‘Last refuge’ for polar bears is vulnerable to warming
-
Fire season intensifies in the Brazilian Amazon, feeding off deforestation
-
The conservation gains we’ve made are still fragile, says Aileen Lee of the Moore Foundation