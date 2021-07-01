Climate change: ‘Last refuge’ for polar bears is vulnerable to warming

From BBC
A new study finds that an area of the Arctic Ocean critical for the survival of polar bears is fast becoming vulnerable to climate change.
The region, dubbed the “last ice area” had been expected to stay frozen far longer than other parts of the Arctic.
But this new analysis says that this area suffered record melting last summer.
The researchers say that high winds allied to a changing climate were behind the unexpected decline.
The Wandel Sea area, to the north of Greenland, is part of what scientists call the “last ice area”.
Normally, this region retains thick, multi-year ice all year round.
“Sea ice circulates through the Arctic, it has a particular pattern, and it naturally ends up piling up against Greenland and the northern Canadian coast,” said Axel Schweiger, from the University of Washington and lead author of this latest study.
“In climate models, when you spin them forward over the coming century, that area has the tendency to have ice survive in the summer the longest.”
Scientists consider the area to be an important last refuge for Arctic marine mammals including polar bears, ice-dependent seals and walruses.
Polar bears in the area use the ice to hunt for seals who build dens to raise their young on the frozen water.
In August last year, the German research vessel, the Polarstern sailed across the