Climate change: Will UK mining drive a green revolution?

From BBC
Bumping around in the back of a truck, we descend underground.
Just the headlights guide our way into the gloomy tunnels ahead.
We’re heading into South Crofty mine in Cornwall, where copper and tin have been excavated for hundreds of years.
“This tunnel, we believe, is Elizabethan, so it dates back to the 1500s,” says Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, as we enter one of the oldest parts of the site.
But access is limited. Much of the mine flooded after South Crofty shut in 1998.
Now though, it may open again. With the growth of renewable energy and electric vehicles, demand for some minerals is soaring.
“Next-generation solar panels use a compound called tin perovskite; anything with an electric connection, a circuit board has tin in it,” explains Mr Williams.
“We’d be contributing to the UK’s objective of meeting its carbon neutral target by 2050. And to have that domestic supply on your doorstep, it makes sense to see this mine put back into production.”
The rocks of this region hold a metal of great interest, too.
Lithium was discovered in Cornwall about 150 years ago, but back then there was little need for it.
It’s a very different story today.
Lithium is the main component of the batteries that electric cars use. And with the UK’s